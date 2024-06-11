Google’s June Pixel update introduces a host of new and improved features for its hardware lineup.The update, which will be rolled out over the next few weeks, is set to reach all supported Pixel phones, tablets, and smartwatches.A major highlight of this update is the incorporation of the mobile-ready Gemini Nano generative AI model. Previously exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro users, this feature is now available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A phones as well. Users can enable it through the device settings, initially as a developer option.Beyond AI integration, the Recorder app sees substantial improvements, including the ability to generate detailed summaries of recordings. The Pixel 8 series also gains the Find My Device feature, which permits users to locate their phone even if it’s turned off or the battery is drained, for “at least 23 hours.”Additionally, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A models now support DisplayPort output via the USB-C port, allowing users to project the phone’s interface onto a larger screen.Other significant features in this update include reverse phone number lookup from the call log, fall and crash detection on the Pixel Watch 2 (which notifies emergency contacts with location details in severe incidents), and enhanced functionality for the Pixel tablet, such as fall detection from bicycles and doorbell notifications.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com