Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is reportedly developing a new emergency SOS feature for its Android-operated devices. This feature, tentatively named "Satellite SOS", seems to be inspired by an existing function found on Apple devices and is expected to roll out initially on select Pixel models.This development first came to light when tech site 9to5Google noticed an update to the "Adaptive Connectivity Services", a clear indication of an incoming new feature. Once operational, the "Satellite SOS" function will be located within the safety and emergency settings on Pixel devices. This will be alongside other similar features like Emergency SOS and Car Crash Detection.Although selecting the "Satellite SOS" option does not produce results at the moment, references to a Garmin Search and Rescue Insurance plan in its descriptions have led to speculations of a partnership between Google and Garmin on the new feature's development. Given Garmin's reputation for strong satellite connectivity capabilities offered through its rugged and navigational devices, this collaboration could ensure a robust and reliable emergency feature.As reported by 9to5Google, users will be able to contact emergency services via satellite for calls or texts with "Satellite SOS". Additionally, the feature will share crucial data with emergency services and satellite providers, including the caller's location through Google Maps, and details from their Google account such as name, IMEI number, battery life, email address, emergency contacts, and phone number.Even though Google is yet to officially announce the launch of this "Satellite SOS" feature, it's clear that the development is underway. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months and initially, for Pixel smartphones, with a broader rollout to other Android devices potentially following in the future.