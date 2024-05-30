Google has announced a $2 billion investment in Malaysia aimed at enhancing cloud computing services and establishing data centers to meet the escalating demand for AI and cloud solutions. This initiative is projected to inject over $3.2 billion into Malaysia’s GDP and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.Having operated in Malaysia for the past 13 years, Google plans to construct its first data center and cloud region in Greater Kuala Lumpur. Ruth Porat, President, CFO, and CIO of Alphabet and Google, stated that this investment represents the company’s largest commitment in Malaysia to date.The new data center will support Google’s array of digital services, such as Search, Maps, and Workspace, while the cloud region will offer robust services to both public and private sector organizations. Additionally, Google has initiated two AI literacy programs aimed at students and educators in the country.”This investment builds on our collaboration with the Malaysian government to advance its ‘Cloud First Policy,’ ensuring best-in-class cybersecurity standards,” said Porat.YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz, Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, highlighted that Google’s $2 billion venture will significantly bolster the nation’s digital ambitions as outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).”The establishment of the Google data center and Google Cloud region in Greater Kuala Lumpur will empower our manufacturing and service sectors to harness AI and advanced technologies, thereby advancing in the global value chain,” he commented.Google operates a global network comprising 40 regions and 121 zones. As AI models require extensive data for training, tech giants are investing billions in data centers, particularly in Southeast Asia, to cater to the surging demand for AI and cloud computing services.Google’s investment follows Microsoft’s recent announcement of a $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia to enhance cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as similar expansion plans in Indonesia and Thailand. Last November, Amazon Web Services (AWS) also committed $6 billion to extend its footprint in Malaysia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com