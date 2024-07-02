Google has revised its ‘Political Content Policy’ to enhance transparency in election ads featuring digitally altered content, aiming to tackle misinformation.The updated policy mandates that advertisers flag any digitally manipulated images, audio, or videos by selecting an appropriate checkbox in the “altered or synthetic content” section when setting up their ad campaigns.”We believe users should have the necessary information to make informed decisions when viewing election ads containing synthetic or digitally altered content,” stated the Alphabet-owned company (GOOG).For campaigns marked as synthetic content, Google will automatically generate disclosures within smartphone feeds, shorts, and in-stream ads. For other formats, advertisers are required to provide their own prominent disclosures, such as “this image is computer-generated” or “this video is synthetically created.””These disclosures must be clear, conspicuous, and placed in a location where they are likely to be noticed by users,” emphasized the tech giant.Recently, a fake video of two Bollywood actors criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral during India’s 2024 general elections. AI-generated ads accompanying the video urged support for the opposition Congress party, as reported by Reuters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com