In a recent update to Google Play services, Google has rolled out family sharing for saved passwords, as detailed by Android Authority. This feature, part of the May 2024 update, allows users to securely share passwords with members of their designated family group via Google's Password Manager.Originally announced in February 2024, this functionality is now available in the v24.20 update of Google Play services. To make use of this feature, users need to create a family group and add members to it. They can install the update on their mobile devices by going to Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates > Google Play system update. Once the family group is established, a "share" button will appear in Google Password Manager, facilitating password sharing among family members.Currently, this feature is available on mobile devices, though it may not yet be functional on the desktop version of Chrome. Google has highlighted potential use cases for this addition, such as parents accessing school assignments or coordinating family activities using a single account.Furthermore, Google is also incorporating a Material You redesign for its password manager, enhancing the user experience.