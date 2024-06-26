Graf Global Corp. has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.The company has confirmed that these units will be listed on NYSE American LLC and will start trading under the ticker symbol “GRAF.U” on June 26, 2024. Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. Only full warrants are exercisable.Following the commencement of separate trading of the securities, Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on NYSE under the symbols “GRAF” and “GRAF WS,” respectively.The offering is scheduled to close on June 27, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com