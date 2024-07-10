Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L), a distributor of building materials and a retailer for DIY projects, announced on Wednesday a drop in revenues for the first half of the year, attributing it to difficult market conditions.In a trading update preceding the release of its first-half results scheduled for August 29, the company disclosed group revenue of £1.14 billion, marking a 4.4% decline from the prior year’s £1.19 billion. When adjusted for constant currency, revenues fell by 3%.Average daily like-for-like revenue also saw a decrease, dropping by 4.5% compared to the previous year.Eric Born, CEO of Grafton Group, stated, “Medium-term structural industry dynamics remain positive, and as highlighted during our AGM update in May, we anticipate that profitability will be slightly more weighted towards the latter half of the year. With our robust market positions and the potential for operating leverage across the Group’s businesses as the macro-economic outlook improves, we remain confident in Grafton’s medium-term prospects.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com