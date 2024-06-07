Granite Construction (GVA) has announced the pricing of its $325 million offering of 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2030. Additionally, Granite has granted the initial purchasers the option to buy up to an extra $48.75 million of these Notes. The closing of this transaction is expected to occur on June 11, 2024.The company projects net proceeds of around $316.6 million, after accounting for the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com