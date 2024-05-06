Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) has recently announced that its subsidiary, Graphic Packaging International LLC, is planning a private offering to sell Senior Notes worth $500 million, due 2032.The company has clarified that they are making this offering in accordance with an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, and this will be subject to market and other conditions.Furthermore, these Senior Notes will come with a guarantee by Parent and Field Container Queretaro (USA), L.L.C. Other current and future significant domestic subsidiaries of Graphic Packaging will also guarantee these notes.The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay some of the outstanding borrowings under its domestic senior secured revolving credit facility. Other uses for these funds include covering fees and expenses related to the Senior Notes offering and for other general corporate purposes.The offering will only be available to qualified institutional buyers as per Rule 144A of the Securities Act, along with non-US individuals in accordance with the Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Senior Notes and their guarantees cannot be offered or sold within the United States without registration, or an exception from registration requirements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com