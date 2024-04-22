In a recent announcement by Great Ajax Corp. (AJX), it was stated that their convertible notes, which are due on April 30, 2024, have a final conversion rate pinned at 1.7405 shares of common stock for every $25.00 principal amount of notes. Consequently, this sets the conversion price to approximately $14.36 per share of common stock.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com