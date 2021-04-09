Greece Consumer Prices Continue To Fall; Industrial Production Rises

Greece’s consumer prices continued to decline in March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased in March, separate report from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.3 percent decline in February.

Prices for housing declined 1.4 percent annually in March. Prices of transport decreased 1.2 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in March, after a 0.2 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.0 percent annually in March, following a 1.9 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 4.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.5 percent gain in January.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production gained 2.5 percent in February, after a 2.9 percent decline in the prior month.

