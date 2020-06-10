Greece Consumer Prices Fall For Second Month In May

Greece’s consumer prices fell for a second straight month in May, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.9 percent decline in April.

Prices for transportation declined 6.1 percent annually in April. Prices of housing decreased 4.7 percent and communication cost fell 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for housing declined 4.9 percent annually in May. Prices for transport decreased 4.1 percent and prices for communication fell 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in May, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.7 percent annually in May, following a 0.9 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent in May, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

