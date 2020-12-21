Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Greece Current Account Deficit Widens In October

Greece Current Account Deficit Widens In October

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Greece’s current account deficit widened in October from last year reflecting a decline in the services surplus, the Bank of Greece reported Monday.

The current account shortfall increased to EUR 767.4 million from EUR 677.7 million in the same period last year.

The decline in the services surplus was partly offset by improvements in the balance of goods and the primary and secondary income accounts.

The services surplus declined to EUR 851.5 million from EUR 1.64 billion last year, largely due to lower net travel receipts. Meanwhile, the deficit on goods trade narrowed to EUR 1.44 billion from EUR 2.05 billion previous year.

The shortfall in primary income fell to EUR 41.5 million from EUR 107.8 million and that on secondary income decreased to EUR 139.2 million from EUR 155.5 million.

In October, the capital account showed a surplus of EUR 507 million, against a small deficit of EUR 8 million in the same month of the previous year, owing to higher net EU capital transfers to the general government.

In the January-October 2020 period, the current account showed a deficit of EUR 9.4 billion, up by EUR 8.6 billion from last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.