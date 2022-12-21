Greece’s current account deficit increased in October mainly due to deterioration in the balance of goods, and to a lesser extent by the services trade, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Wednesday.

The current account deficit rose to EUR 2.7 billion from EUR 1.15 billion in the same period last year.

The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 4.1 billion from EUR 2.5 billion last year, due to a larger rise in imports than in exports.

Meanwhile, the surplus in the services balance shrank to EUR 1.55 billion from EUR 1.68 billion a year ago.

The primary income account deficit narrowed notably to EUR 28.0 million from EUR 156.2 million last year.

The secondary income balance registered a shortfall of EUR 149.9 million versus a deficit of EUR 179.8 million in the previous year.

In October, the capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 135.4 million, while the financial account deficit widened to EUR 2.5 billion.

