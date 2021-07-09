Greece Inflation Rises; Industrial Production Growth Eases

Greece’s consumer prices increased for the second straight month in June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased at a softer pace in May, separate report from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.1 percent increase in May.

Prices for transport grew 6.7 percent annually in June and clothing and footwear gained 0.5 percent. Prices of housing increased 4.0 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in June, after a 0.4 percent decline in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or rose 0.6 percent annually in June, after a 1.2 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 1.2 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 14.0 percent annually in May, after a 22.7 percent gain in April.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 4.1 percent in May, after a 2.9 percent growth in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com