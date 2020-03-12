Greece Jobless Rate Rises In Q4

Greece’s jobless rate increased in the fourth quarter, data from the labor force survey from Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate rose to 16.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 16.4 percent in the third quarter and to 18.7 percent in the same period last year.

The number of unemployed persons was 786,416 in the fourth quarter.

The employment rate was 51.7 percent in the fourth quarter. The number of employed persons was 3.902 million in the fourth quarter.

