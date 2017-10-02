Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Greece Manufacturing Growth Quickest Since Jun 2008

Greece Manufacturing Growth Quickest Since Jun 2008

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Greece’s manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in more than nine years in September, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, climbed to 52.8 in September from 52.2 in August. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Moreover, the latest figure highlighted the fourth consecutive improvement and the sharpest since June 2008.

New orders grew at the fastest rate in over three-and-a-half years in September. Meanwhile, new export orders dropped marginally.

Buoyed by robust client demand, manufacturers lifted their output further in September and the rate of growth was the most marked in over nine years.

Consequently, manufacturing employment rose for the fifth successive month.

On the price front, charge inflation weakened despite a sharper increase in average cost burdens.

Looking ahead, manufacturers remained optimistic that output will increase over the coming 12-months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.