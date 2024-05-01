In April 2024, Greece’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 55.2, down from 56.9 in March 2024, according to S&P Global. This decline suggests a slight slowdown in the manufacturing sector’s growth. The data was updated on May 1st, indicating recent developments in the Greek economy.The PMI is a key indicator of economic health as it provides insight into the operating conditions in the manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. Despite the slight decrease in April, Greece’s manufacturing sector continues to signal growth, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in the previous month. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI figures to assess the trajectory of the country’s manufacturing industry and overall economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com