The latest data from S&P Global revealed positive news for Greece's manufacturing sector as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in March 2024, up from 55.7 in February 2024. This increase indicates a continued expansion in the manufacturing industry, reflecting improving economic conditions in the country. The higher PMI figure suggests increased production, new orders, and overall optimism among manufacturers in Greece.The rise in the manufacturing PMI is a promising sign for the Greek economy, signaling growth and stability in the sector. Continued expansion in manufacturing is crucial for driving economic output, creating jobs, and supporting overall economic recovery. With the latest update on April 1, 2024, the positive momentum in Greece's manufacturing industry is expected to contribute to the country's economic growth in the coming months.