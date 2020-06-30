Greece Producer Prices Decline Slows In May

Greece producer prices declined at a softer pace in May, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The producer prices index declined 11.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 13.9 percent fall in April.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 7.6 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively, in May.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.8 percent in May, after a 4.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 24.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.7 percent decrease in March.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 26.5 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

