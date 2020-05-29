Greece Producer Prices Fall Sharply In April

Greece producer prices declined at a faster pace in April, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported on Friday.

The producer prices index declined 13.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.1 percent fall in March.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 9.4 percent and 27.6 percent, respectively, in April.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 4.1 percent in April, following a 7.4 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1.5 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.6 percent increase in February.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 0.4 percent in March, following a 2.2 percent fall in the preceding month.

