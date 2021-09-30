Greece Producer Prices, Retail Sales Rise

Greece producer prices increased marginally in August, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The producer prices rose 13.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 13.0 percent growth in July.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 10.5 percent and those of non-domestic market gained 21.6 percent in August.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy accelerated 24.4 percent in August and those of intermediate goods surged 7.2 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 5.0 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable goods gained 1.6 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.1 percent in August, after a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover grew 13.3 percent yearly in July, following 12.2 percent rise in June.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com