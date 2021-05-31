Greece Retail Sales Fall Further

Greece retail sales declined further in March, data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

Retail sales volume decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.8 percent fall in April.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales fell 2.6 percent annually in March, following 1.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retails sales volume grew 0.6 percent in March, after 1.0 percent fall in the preceding month.

Data showed that retail turnover increased 3.0 percent annually in March and gained 0.2 percent from the previous month.

