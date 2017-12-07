Greece Unemployment Rate Falls Further

Greece’s unemployment rate decreased for the ninth successive month in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 20.5 percent in September from 20.7 percent in August.

In the corresponding period of 2016, the rate was 23.2 percent.

Unemployment totaled 0.98 million in September. The number of unemployed decreased by 135,161 from previous year and by 6,018 from August.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 39.5 in September versus 45.0 percent in the same period of last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com