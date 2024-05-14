Greece’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April 2024 has shown a slight ease, reaching 3.1% compared to 3.2% in March 2024. This modest decline marks a continuation of the downward trend in inflation, reflecting ongoing efforts to stabilize the Greek economy.Released on May 14, 2024, the latest data captures a year-over-year comparison, showing that the current indicator for April 2024 has softened when measured against the same month in the previous year. The previous month’s indicator, also compared year-over-year, recorded a 3.2% increase.The gradual decline in the CPI underscores the benefits of the economic policies implemented to curb inflationary pressures, enhancing the economic environment for both businesses and consumers in Greece. The next few months will be crucial in determining whether this trend maintains its course or if new challenges emerge that could alter the inflation landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com