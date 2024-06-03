The latest S&P Global Greece Manufacturing PMI data for May 2024 reveals a slight dip in growth compared to the previous month. The index, which measures the health of the manufacturing sector, has fallen marginally from 55.2 in April to 54.9 in May, as updated on the 3rd of June, 2024.Despite the small decline, the PMI remains well above the 50.0 mark, indicating continued expansion in the sector. A PMI reading above 50 signifies an improvement in manufacturing conditions, whereas a reading below 50 indicates a contraction. The current figure of 54.9 suggests that while growth has slowed, the sector is still experiencing positive momentum.The slight reduction in the PMI could be attributed to various factors, including fluctuating demand, potential supply chain issues, or economic uncertainties. Market analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data to gauge whether this trend indicates a temporary blip or a more sustained slowdown in the manufacturing sector’s growth.As Greece continues its economic recovery, maintaining a PMI above 50 remains crucial for fostering investor confidence and ensuring robust industrial performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com