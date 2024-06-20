Greece’s current account deficit saw a slight improvement in April 2024, narrowing to -2.688 billion euros compared to -2.694 billion euros in March 2024. This data, updated on June 20, 2024, reflects a subtle yet positive shift in the nation’s economic performance over the monthly comparison period.The data provides an understanding of the year-over-year change, which is crucial in evaluating the economic health of Greece. The current indicator for April 2024 stands at -2.688 billion euros, slightly improved from the previous month’s figure, showcasing a modest yet consistent effort to address the deficit.As the country continues to manage its economic challenges, even slight improvements like these are vital indicators of progress. The reduction in the current account deficit, though marginal, points towards potential stabilization and incremental economic resilience in Greece’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com