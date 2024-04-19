Recent data released on April 19, 2024, reveals that Greece’s current account took a sharp turn in February 2024, displaying a substantial deficit of -3.161 billion euros. This marks a stark contrast from the previous month, January 2024, when the account showed a surplus of 1.703 billion euros. The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the severity of the current situation, indicating a significant deterioration in Greece’s trade balance from the same period last year.The unexpected shift in the Greek current account underscores the challenges faced by the country’s economy and raises concerns about its financial stability. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation and its potential impact on the broader European market. As Greece navigates these economic uncertainties, policymakers and investors will be closely watching for upcoming developments to assess the implications for both the country and the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com