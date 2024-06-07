In a notable sign of economic resilience, Greece’s GDP growth rate has surged to 0.70% in the first quarter of 2024, according to data updated on June 7, 2024. This marks a significant rise from the previous quarter’s figure, which registered at a modest 0.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023.The quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights a promising trend in Greece’s economic landscape. The country’s economic activity appears to be gaining momentum, as the 0.70% growth contrasts sharply with the relatively stagnant 0.30% increase observed at the end of 2023.This uptick in GDP can be attributed to a variety of factors, including increased consumer spending, a rebound in tourism, and more robust industrial production. The improvement in Greece’s GDP growth rate indicates a strengthening of the country’s economy, offering a hopeful outlook for the remainder of the year. Investors and policymakers will be keeping a close eye on these developments as they look to sustain this positive trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com