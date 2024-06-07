In the first quarter of 2024, Greece’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) displayed a notable upturn, climbing to 2.1%. This marks a significant improvement from the 1.3% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The latest figures, updated on 07 June 2024, underscore a positive trend in the nation’s economic momentum.This year-over-year comparison reveals that the Greek economy has gained better footing, showcasing broader economic resilience and productivity gains. The transition from 1.3% to 2.1% demonstrates a robust recovery and an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.The upward movement in GDP growth points to effective economic policies and recovering demand within various sectors, which may further stimulate confidence among investors and policymakers. As Greece continues to navigate through global economic challenges, sustaining this growth trajectory will be paramount in bolstering long-term stability and prosperity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com