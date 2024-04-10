The latest data on the Greek Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) reveals an increase to 3.4% in March 2024 compared to the previous year. This marks a rise from the previous indicator of 3.1% in February 2024. The year-over-year comparison shows a significant uptick in inflation, reflecting the changing economic landscape in Greece. The data was updated on April 10, 2024, providing an insight into the evolving consumer price dynamics in the country. As the HICP is a key indicator of inflation, this development may have implications for the overall economic outlook and financial policies in Greece.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com