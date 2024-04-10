The latest data on Greek Industrial Production for February 2024 shows a significant slowdown in growth compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the industrial production indicator had reached 10.2%, but in February 2024, it dropped sharply to 1.6%. This change indicates a notable decrease in industrial output in Greece during the month of February.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, meaning the current indicator of 1.6% for February 2024 is being compared to the same month a year ago. The sudden drop in industrial production could have various implications for the Greek economy, including potential impacts on employment, GDP growth, and overall economic stability.With the data being updated on April 10, 2024, analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring future industrial production figures to assess the trend and understand the factors contributing to this slowdown in Greek industrial output.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com