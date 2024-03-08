In a positive turn of events for Greece’s economy, the country’s industrial production witnessed a significant surge in January 2024. According to the latest data released on 8th March 2024, the industrial production indicator reached 10.3%, marking a substantial increase from the previous month. In December 2023, the indicator stood at 4.5%, showcasing a notable improvement in industrial output within just one month.The year-over-year comparison reveals a promising trend in Greece’s industrial sector, indicating a robust growth trajectory. This surge in industrial production could potentially boost the overall economic landscape of the country and contribute to its recovery from economic challenges. As Greece strives to strengthen its industrial capabilities, this impressive growth in January 2024 sets a positive tone for the nation’s economic prospects moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com