The latest data on the Greek Producer Price Index (PPI) for February 2024 indicates a positive change from the previous month. The PPI, which measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services, had previously shown a decrease of -7% in January 2024. However, in February 2024, the PPI improved, reaching -4.3%.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals that the current indicator of -4.3% is an improvement compared to the same month a year ago. This data, updated on 29th March 2024, suggests a potential turnaround in producer prices in Greece. The shift towards a less negative figure could indicate stabilization in the economy and a positive outlook for the future. Investors and policymakers will likely keep a close eye on future PPI data to assess the ongoing economic recovery in Greece.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com