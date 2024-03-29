The latest data on Greek retail sales for January 2024 has sparked concerns as the indicator took a sharp downturn, dropping by 8.9% compared to the same month a year ago. This significant decrease comes after the previous indicator showed a slight growth of 0.8% in December 2023. The sudden shift in retail sales highlights the challenges faced by the Greek economy, signaling potential economic slowdown or consumer spending constraints.The update on Greek retail sales was released on March 29, 2024, shedding light on the current economic landscape in the country. The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the substantial decrease in consumer activity, raising questions about the underlying factors contributing to this decline. As Greece navigates through economic fluctuations, policymakers and market analysts will closely monitor these developments to gauge the broader implications on the country’s financial outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com