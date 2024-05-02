In positive news for Greece, the country’s unemployment rate decreased to 10.2% in March 2024, down from 10.8% in February 2024. This drop marks a slight improvement in the job market within just one month. The latest data, updated on 2nd May 2024, indicates a positive trend towards more people finding employment opportunities and potentially boosting the overall economy.While the slight decrease may offer some relief, Greece still faces the challenge of high unemployment rates compared to pre-crisis levels. The government and economic policymakers will likely continue efforts to stimulate job creation and support those seeking employment. Observers will be monitoring future data releases to track the progress of the Greek labor market and evaluate the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com