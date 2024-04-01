In the latest update on the Greek economy, it has been reported that the country’s unemployment rate has increased to 11% in February 2024. This marks a rise from the previous indicator of 10.6% recorded in January 2024. The data, updated on April 1, 2024, reflects the ongoing challenges faced by Greece in terms of employment and economic stability.Unemployment rates are key indicators of a country’s economic health, and the rise in Greece’s rate underscores the need for continued efforts to boost job creation and support businesses in the country. As Greece works towards recovery and growth, monitoring key economic indicators like the unemployment rate will be crucial in assessing the effectiveness of policy measures and initiatives aimed at revitalizing the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com