Greece’s unemployment rate has seen a significant increase in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 12.1%, according to the latest data updated on June 6, 2024. This marks a notable rise from the previous quarter (Q4 2023), where the unemployment rate stood at 10.5%.The jump in the unemployment rate signals growing concerns about the economic stability and labor market conditions in Greece. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying causes and to foresee any long-term impacts on the national economy.The increasing unemployment figures underscore the urgency for policy interventions aimed at revitalizing job creation and safeguarding financial stability in Greece. Stakeholders and policymakers are expected to address these challenges promptly to mitigate the negative effects on the Greek populace.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com