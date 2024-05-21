Greenbrier Co., Inc. (GBX) announced the appointment of Michael Donfris as Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday.Donfris will begin his tenure as Senior Vice President of Finance, subsequently taking on the roles of CFO and Principal Financial Officer at Greenbrier in July, following the filing of the company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter.Donfris, who has nearly 40 years of experience in corporate accounting and finance, transitions to Greenbrier from his current position as CFO at R.J. Corman Railroad Group, a role he has held since 2020.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com