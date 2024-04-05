The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) announced on Friday, that their net earnings attributable for the second quarter was $33.4 million, or $1.03 per share. This is an increase from the prior year’s quarter which reported earnings of $33.1 million or $0.97 per share.According to a poll conducted by Thomson Reuters involving five analysts, the company was projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. It’s important to note that analysts’ estimates generally exclude any special items.Overall, the total revenue for the quarter dropped to $862.7 million, a decrease from $1.12 billion from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Despite the drop, the reported revenue exceeded analysts’ expectation of $843.28 million for the quarter.Looking forward to the 2024 fiscal year, Greenbrier Companies is now projecting its revenues to fall between $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. This is a slight increase from the previous projection, which estimated a revenue between $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion for the fiscal year.In addition, the Board of the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. This dividend will be payable to the shareholders recorded as of April 23, 2024, with the payment date set for May 14, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com