FOX News Media and Greg Gutfeld have agreed to extend their partnership for several more years. Gutfeld will continue hosting the late-night sensation, Gutfeld! and serve as a co-host on The Five. Additionally, he will intermittently host and produce content for FOX Nation, the company confirmed last Thursday.This Friday marks the third anniversary of Gutfeld!, a late-night show featuring regular panelists George “Tyrus” Murdoch and Kat Timpf. The show provides an unfiltered perspective on the day’s news, combining commentary with humorous analysis from 10 to 11PM ET every weekday. Garnering the largest audience for a late-night show, Gutfeld! pulls in 2.2 million viewers and 304,000 from the 25-54 age demographic, according to the company.Since debuting in 2021, Gutfeld! has seen a notable increase in viewership, up by 47% in total viewers and 10% in the 18-49 demographic. Apart from his late-night stint, Gutfeld also co-hosts The Five, the highest-rated cable program. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, it averaged over 3 million viewers, outperforming all other cable programs for the last ten consecutive quarters.Gutfeld has an impressive broadcasting history; from 2015 to 2021, he hosted The Greg Gutfeld Show, a Saturday night program that surpassed several late-night shows in terms of viewership. Prior to that, he hosted the overnight success, Red Eye.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com