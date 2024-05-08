Griffon Corporation raised its full-year 2024 revenue forecast to $2.65 billion, an increase from the previous estimate of $2.6 billion; this was announced while presenting their second-quarter financial results. On average, a poll of five analysts by Thomson Reuters projected that the company would report annual revenues of $2.63 billion.In addition, Griffon’s Board of Directors has declared a routine quarterly cash dividend of $15 cents per share. This will be paid out on June 20, 2024 to shareholders who are on record as of the end of business hours on May 29, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com