Group 1 Automotive (GPI) has reported a disruption in its U.S. operations due to a recent cybersecurity incident involving their third-party software provider, CDK Global. This incident has affected the business applications and processes that depend on CDK's dealer systems. Currently, all U.S. dealerships under Group 1 Automotive continue to operate using alternative methods until CDK's systems are restored. It is important to note that dealerships in the U.K. remain unaffected by this service interruption.Furthermore, Group 1 Automotive cited CDK's communication, which indicates that the restoration of the dealer management system is expected to take several days rather than weeks.