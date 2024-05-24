GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) released a statement regarding the jury verdict in the Valadez case, adjudicated in Illinois state court, which ruled in favor of GSK. The court determined that GSK is not liable for the plaintiff’s colorectal cancer and denied the plaintiff’s request for punitive damages. GSK noted that the trial outcome aligns with the prevailing scientific consensus, which indicates no consistent or reliable evidence linking ranitidine to an increased risk of cancer.In a separate development, GSK plc expressed approval of the recent court decision to dismiss the upcoming Zantac trial scheduled to commence on May 23, 2024. In the Williams case, the Illinois state court dismissed the case before it reached trial, based on the finding that GSK was not the brand manufacturer of over-the-counter Zantac at the time it was allegedly used by the plaintiff.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com