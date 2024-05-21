GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) announced on Tuesday a direct offering of 740,000 shares at a price of $4.35 per share, aiming to raise $3.2 million in accordance with Nasdaq regulations.The funds generated from this offering, which is anticipated to close around May 23, will be allocated for general corporate purposes.At present, GT Biopharma’s stock is trading at $8.82 on the Nasdaq, reflecting a 10.38 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com