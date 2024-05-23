Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), a leading precision oncology firm, announced on Thursday that its stock has been temporarily suspended from trading on the Nasdaq.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Medical Devices Advisory Committee is scheduled to convene today to assess the premarket approval (PMA) application for Guardant Health’s ShieldTM, a blood test designed to screen for colorectal cancer.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com