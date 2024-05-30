Here are the earnings highlights for Guess, Inc. (GES):Net Income: The company reported earnings of $13.02 million for Q1, compared to a loss of $11.81 million in the same period last year.Earnings Per Share (EPS): The EPS stood at $0.23 for Q1, as opposed to a loss of $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.Adjusted Earnings: Excluding certain items, Guess, Inc. recorded an adjusted loss of $13.81 million or $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts had forecasted a loss of $0.40 per share.Revenue: The company’s revenue for Q1 reached $591.94 million, up from $569.80 million in the same quarter last year.Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.47 Full-year EPS guidance: $2.62 to $3.00 The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com