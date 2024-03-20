Guess’, Inc. (GES) reported an increase in its fourth quarter profit compared to the previous year, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. The company registered a net income of $115.27 million, equivalent to $1.71 per share, an increase from $95.84 million, or $1.42 per share, recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.When special items are excluded, Guess’, Inc. reported an adjusted earnings of $110.81 million or $2.01 per share for the quarter. This exceeded the average expectation of analysts who had predicted the company’s earnings would average $1.56 per share. These analyst estimates usually exclude special issues.The revenue for the quarter saw an increase of 9.0%, bringing in $891.05 million compared to $817.78 million recorded in the same period last year.In the GAAP overview, the earnings, EPS, and revenue for the fourth quarter were as follows:-Earnings: $115.27 million compared to $95.84 million last year.-EPS: $1.71 versus $1.42 in the previous year.-Revenue: $891.05 million compared to $817.78 million last year.For the upcoming quarter, the company’s EPS guidance is estimated to fall between (-$0.41) to (-$0.37).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com