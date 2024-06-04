### Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Earnings Highlights**Earnings**: Guidewire Software, Inc. reported a net loss of $5.5 million in Q3, a significant improvement from the $45.6 million loss in the same period last year.**Earnings Per Share (EPS)**: The company posted a loss of $0.07 per share in Q3, compared to a loss of $0.56 per share in the prior year’s Q3. Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings came in at $21.7 million or $0.26 per share for the period.**Analyst Expectations**: Analysts had projected earnings of $0.13 per share.**Revenue**: Revenue for Q3 was $240.7 million, up from $207.5 million in the same period last year.**Guidance**:- **Next Quarter Revenue Guidance**: $279 million to $287 million- **Full Year Revenue Guidance**: $968 million to $976 millionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com