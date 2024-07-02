Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE), a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in clinical development for various chronic organ diseases, announced on Tuesday that China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved Gyre Pharmaceuticals’ avatrombopag maleate tablets. These tablets are approved for the treatment of thrombocytopenia associated with chronic liver disease (CLD) in adult patients undergoing elective diagnostic procedures or therapy.Thrombocytopenia is the most prevalent hematologic complication in CLD patients and can be life-threatening in severe cases.”The approval of avatrombopag maleate tablets by the NMPA marks a significant milestone for Gyre as we expand our rare disease product lines and strengthen our efforts in providing treatments for CLD patients,” stated Han Ying, Ph.D., CEO of Gyre Therapeutics. “We are excited to launch avatrombopag in China and offer a treatment option for patients affected by this debilitating disease.”Gyre Pharmaceuticals acquired avatrombopag through a transfer agreement with Nanjing Healthnice Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. in June 2021.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com